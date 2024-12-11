Antigonish County Council asks Staff to Review Sewer and Water Infrastructure

During last night’s regular meeting, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish voted to advise staff to look at the sewer and water infrastructure in the municipality.

Warden Nicholas MacInnis said one of the long-term goals for this council’s tenure is to form a joint water and sewer committee with the Town of Antigonish.

MacInnis said they are trying to be proactive on the water and sewer front, noting demand is increasing. He said won’t be able to grow the community, or address things like affordable and seniors housing if they don’t have the water and sewer.