Antigonish County Council Concerned about High Fuel Prices

Antigonish County Council voted to send a letter to federal and provincial representatives on the matter of rising fuel costs.

Warden Owen McCarron said the recent jump in gas and diesel prices affects every community across the country, noting Antigonish County is no different. He pointed to home heating oil sitting at around $2 a liter, and wondered what this will mean come next winter if the prices remain elevated. Fuel is a big cost item for a lot of people, said McCarron, adding high fuel prices are a drive for inflation.

When asked if fuel costs will serve reason to get people more invested in things like solar heating for homes, McCarron said it will cause people to reflect on how they heat their homes and conserve energy. He also noted the high price of fuel will lead to price hikes in things like groceries.