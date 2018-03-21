Antigonish County Council condemns Government Bill Allowing CBRM to Sell Land Below Market Value

During last night’s regular monthly council meeting, members of Antigonish County Council expressed concerns over changes to the Municipal

Government Act which would allow the Cape Breton Regional Municipality to reduce taxes and sell land to companies under market value.

Warden Owen MacCarron said the county is very concerned because they see it as changing the dynamics of the province, adding most municipalities are currently on a level playing field. He said they will be sending a letter to the minister, premier and our local MLA.

He added the county will be contacting the Union of Nova Scotia Municipalities on this matter.

Several other local muncipalities have expressed concern about this bill and intend to contact the province to indicate their opposition to the legislation including the Town of Antigonish and the District of Guysborough.