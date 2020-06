County council is looking to donate a piece of land to a local housing initiative.

During a meeting of Antigonish Municipal Council on Monday, members voted to advise staff to set up a public hearing regarding a donation of land on Apple Seed Drive to the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society. Warden Owen McCarron said it’s possible the meeting could happen by the end of the summer.

Once they set the time and date, the county will advertise the public hearing.