Antigonish County Council discuss possible changes to Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use By-Law Affecting Wind Turbines

Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish voted against a motion making amendments to the municipal planning strategy and land-use by- law for the county in response to new provincial setback requirements for utility scale wind turbines before voting to reconsider the motion, which amounts to tabling the motion.

During last night’s public hearing, members heard from the appellant, Jonathan MacKenzie, who spoke in part about the dangers of ice being thrown off the turbines, as well as representatives from Ever Wind, who are partnering on Membertou First nation, in the development of the Upper Afton Wind Project.

Ever Wind applied to amend the Antigonish wind turbine land use by-law in July of 2025, and council hosted a public hearing that November. Council passed the amendments, but MacKenzie appealed the decision, and the appeal was adjourned to give the municipality the opportunity to revisit the previous decision.

Last night, planning staff recommended the land use by-law should be updated to align with new provincial regulations concerning wind turbine setbacks, revised to amend the required separation distances from public highways and watercourses, amended to include wind turbine related definitions, and that the municipal planning strategy be amended to give policy support for the proposed amendments.

After discussion, county council voted against the motion before voting to reconsider the motion. Warden Nicholas MacInnis discussed the next steps.

Council is set to meet Tuesday, May 19, for a special committee of the whole meeting at 5:30 to review the operating budget.