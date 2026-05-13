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Antigonish County Council discuss possible changes to Municipal Planning Strategy and Land Use By-Law Affecting Wind Turbines

May 13, 2026 | Local News

Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish voted against a motion making amendments to the municipal planning strategy and land-use by- law for the county in response to new provincial setback requirements for utility scale wind turbines   before voting to reconsider the motion, which amounts to tabling the motion.    

During last night’s public hearing, members heard from the appellant, Jonathan MacKenzie, who spoke in part about the dangers of ice being thrown off the  turbines, as well as  representatives from Ever Wind, who are partnering on Membertou First nation, in the development of the Upper Afton Wind Project.    

Ever Wind applied to amend the Antigonish wind turbine land use by-law in July of 2025, and council hosted a public hearing that November.   Council passed the amendments, but MacKenzie  appealed  the decision, and the appeal was adjourned to give the municipality the opportunity to revisit the  previous  decision.   

 

Last night, planning  staff  recommended  the land use by-law should be updated to align with new provincial regulations concerning wind turbine setbacks, revised to amend the required separation distances from public highways and  watercourses, amended to include wind turbine related definitions, and that the municipal planning strategy be amended to give policy support for the proposed amendments.    

After discussion, county council voted against the motion before voting to reconsider the motion. Warden Nicholas MacInnis discussed the next steps.    

Council is set to meet Tuesday, May 19, for a special committee of the whole meeting at 5:30 to review the operating budget.   


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year