Antigonish County Council discusses Recreation Needs Assessment and Survey

Antigonish County Council held a council session earlier this week to discuss a recreation needs assessment and survey. Antigonish town and County councils are looking to find gaps in programming, understand how spaces and programs are getting used, review demographics and population trends, and identify ways to improve accessibility and inclusion in recreation services.

County Warden Nicholas MacInnis said the session went well.

The survey wrapped up last month, with around 700 people taking part and 60 people attending virtual and in-person engagement sessions. MacInnis said council reviewed a draft of the findings, noting there is still some work to be done to finish it. He said the consultants may present to each council or at a joint council meeting in June or July.