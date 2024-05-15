Antigonish County Council Elects not to Proceed with a Tourism Marketing Levy for Now

Antigonish County Council has decided not to proceed with a tourism marketing levy for now.

At its regular meeting last night. Council approved a recommendation from its Committee of the Whole to endorse the Tourism Strategy with the exception of the marketing levy.

Warden Owen McCarron says council decided not to proceed with the levy for now based on concerns expressed by some tourism operators.

The Tourism Strategy was presented to Antigonish County and Town Councils over a year ago. McCarron says it highlighted much of what the local area has to offer to visitors, and ways to promote it.

McCarron says everyone across the province is fighting for the same tourism dollar and having a strategy to attract events is critical. He says it may also assist in attracting health professionals to the area.