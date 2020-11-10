Antigonish County Council enters into Development Agreement with Antigonish Affordable Housing Society

The county’s agreement with Antigonish Affordable Housing Society is official.

Last night, Antigonish County Council hosted a public hearing before officially entering into a development agreement with the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society regarding a property on Appleseed Drive.

Warden Owen McCarron said council wanted to get things finalized in a timely manner so as to not impede construction.

Previously, councils for the Town and County of Antigonish each offered $100,000 over 5 years for a 12 unit development on land the county transferred to the housing society. The Sisters of St. Martha also donated $100,000 to the society.