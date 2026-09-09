Antigonish County Council gives Second Reading to a Motion Approving a Development Agreement for Apartment Complex on Church Street Extension

Last night, Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish passed second reading of a motion to approve an application on behalf of Riavan Investments Limited to enter into a development agreement for a 40–60-unit apartment complex on Lots 1A and 2, lands of Riavan Investments Limited on Church Street Extension. The lots are in the same area as the former Pleasant Valley Nurseries.

The vote was 6-3, with councilors Sterling Garvie, Harris McNamara, and John Dunbar voting against while Adam Bayden Clay could not vote as he was not present for the previous public hearing. Some of the concerns expressed by residents, some of whom attended the meeting last night, included an increase in traffic flow, water and sewage usage, and parking.

As for why he voted in favour of the development agreement, Warden Nicholas MacInnis said there are several reasons, with the first one being a housing shortage in the county.