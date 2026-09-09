Antigonish County Council gives Second Reading to a Motion Approving a Development Agreement for Apartment Complex on Church Street Extension

Last night, Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish passed second reading of a motion to approve an application on behalf of Riavan Investments Limited to enter into a development agreement for a 40–60-unit apartment complex on Lots 1A and 2, lands of Riavan Investments Limited on Church Street Extension. The lots are in the same area as the former Pleasant Valley Nurseries.
The vote was 6-3, with councilors Sterling Garvie, Harris McNamara, and John Dunbar voting against while Adam Bayden Clay could not vote as he was not present for the previous public hearing. Some of the concerns expressed by residents, some of whom attended the meeting last night, included an increase in traffic flow, water and sewage usage, and parking.
As for why he voted in favour of the development agreement, Warden Nicholas MacInnis said there are several reasons, with the first one being a housing shortage in the county.
Residents can apply to the Nova Scotia Regulatory and Appeals Board to appeal the decision.
Representatives from the staff at Valley View Villa came to Pictou County council to let them know that their labour dispute is still not fully resolved. Mark Cunningham, a National Service Representative for the CUPE local that includes workers at Valley View,...
Port Hawkesbury Town Council considered requests from local groups. During the regular public meeting on September 1, CAO Terry Doyle reviewed a letter from the Strait Area Curling Club requesting a reduced rental rate for the SAERC auditorium during the Celtic...
At last night's monthly meeting, Pictou County council passed budgets for the current fiscal year. The Capital Projects budget, totalling nearly $24.29 million dollars, includes several projects including street lights, road work, sidewalks and sewer & water...
The Town of Port Hawkesbury is designing a new policy for Indigenous ceremonies. During the regular public meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on September 1, a new Smudging Policy was discussed. Since around 2017, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the town has...
Municipal officials in Richmond County looked back at last weekend's flood. During the committee-of-the-whole session last night in Arichat, CAO Troy MacCulloch described a "really rough' weekend when parts of Richmond County received what meteorologists believe to...
Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.
When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.
989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.