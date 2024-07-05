Listen Live

Antigonish County Council Gives Second Reading to Rezone or Amend Land Use Zones that will Help Create 80 Potential Housing Units

Jul 5, 2024 | Local News

During a meeting on Tuesday evening, Antigonish Municipal Council gave second reading to rezone or amend land-use zones on four different properties which County warden Owen McCarron says will help create up to 80 potential housing units in the county.

Council heard public hearings and gave second reading to rezoning applications for four properties from rural to residential multi unit under the Eastern Antigonish Plan Area, as well as a plot in Sylvan Valley from R1- to multi-use residential under the West River Antigonish Harbour Plan area.

Council also gave second reading to amendments to the general commercial zone and multiple unit residential zone townhouse lot requirements under the West River Antigonish Harbour land use bylaw to have smaller lot size requirements and to allow non-residential buildings to be converted to entirely residential buildings subject to special requirements.

McCarron said the changes have allowed for up to 80 new potential residential units. He said the locations range from Tracadie, to Lower South river to Vincent’s Way.

With a housing shortage, McCarron said this will unlock some potential for local housing, which he said could then provide other opportunities  within the community.

 


