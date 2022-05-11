Antigonish County Council hears from Residents Concerned with Proposed Consolidation Process

About 30 people made their way to Antigonish County Council’s committee of the whole meeting last night to voice their displeasure with the proposed consolidation process so far, with some carrying signs calling for a community vote or plebiscite.

Anne Marie Long made a presentation during the meeting, outlining her questions and concerns on the proposal to council. Speaking to the media afterwards about the main points of her presentation, Long said she feels council doesn’t have enough information or produced enough information to make a decision. She also said it is too big of a decision for council to make without giving residents a vote.

Long said the ongoing community sessions on the matter felt like a controlled way of trying to

sell something to the public. Following the presentation, Warden Owen McCarron noted council will take the points raised and look into the questions and get back to her. Long said she looks forward to it.

Council also received a second presentation on the issue.

McCarron said when someone makes a presentation, it’s important for council to listen, noting council will take the time to reflect on the matters. With the consolidation community sessions wrapping up on May 18, McCarron said the councils will then ask their consultants to put all of the information together in a report, which will also go out to the public.

When asked about a potential timeline, McCarron said there a number of things that have to be looked at, such as policing costs, before moving forward. He said there is no hard dates yet as to when a vote would happen, noting it will not happen in June.