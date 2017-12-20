Antigonish County Council hears Presentation from Seaside Communications on Work to Improve Internet Service

communications provided updates and information regarding work the company is doing to improve internet service in certain communities, such as Heatherton, Pomquet and Lochaber. A presentation was made to Antigonish County council Tuesday night regarding slow internet speeds that many residents experience. Parker Donham from Seasidecommunications provided updates and information regarding work the company is doing to improve internet service in certain communities, such as Heatherton, Pomquet and Lochaber.

Warden, Owen McCarron says that every councillor gets comments from residents about poor or no internet service in the county. McCarron says council wanted to hear about potential upgrades:

McCarron says that a meeting is planned with another internet service provider Wednesday to discuss ways to improve rural internet service. Most members of council mentioned a community that they wish to see connectivity improvements in.