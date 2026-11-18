Antigonish County Council heard a request from the Arisaig Parish Community Centre . Officials asked the county for ongoing support for their facility, which also includes pickleball and shuffleboard courts, a ballfield and inclusive playground . They are asking for a recurring annual grant of $10,000. The facility has annual operating costs of $25,000.

Council has taken the request under advisement . Warden Nicholas MacInnis says council has had similar discussions with other community centres in the county on funding.

MacInnis expects there will be a broader discussion in budget deliberations about supporting community centres .