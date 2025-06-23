Antigonish County Council hears update on Eigg Mountain Wind Farm

Antigonish County Council heard an update on the Eigg Mountain Wind Farm project earlier this month.

Renewable Energy Systems (RES) was awarded the Eigg Mountain Wind Farm project through the Green Choice Program. The plan is to develop a wind farm near Connors Mountain Road in Antigonish County, with a capacity of 150 megawatts, and between 18 and 25 turbines.

The total cost of the project is around $350 million, including a substation, operations and maintenance building, and one to two long term wind measurement towers.

Keith Martin, development manager with the project, said the goal is to begin construction in the spring of 2027 with commercial operations beginning by the end of 2028.

Martin said the proponents hosted open houses in Arisaig and Maryvale earlier this year, along with others over the past number of years. He said they are also open to hearing from the community, and people can visit eiggmountainwind.com to find a project timeline, the community benefits, a map, and community liaison committee meeting minutes, and more.