Antigonish County Council Holds the line on Property Tax Rates in New Municipal Budget

Tax rates for residential and commercial properties are staying the same in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish. During a special meeting last night, the county maintained the residential tax rate at $.85 per $100 of assessment and the commercial tax rate remains at $1.43 per $100 of assessment.

Following the meeting Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis said a number of things factored into councils decision to maintain the rates.

MacInnis said he was happy with keeping the rates as they are, noting he feels it was a goal of council heading into budget deliberations with a number of people campaigning on not raising taxes. The warden said they are investing in a number of capital projects aimed at improving the community, such as two sidewalk projects, one on Mount Cameron and another on Smith Way in the Mount Cameron development, a substantial investment in the town`s sewer treatment facility, and a contribution to a sewer and water study in partnership with the town.

The county`s operating budget for 2025-26 is around $20.8 million.