Antigonish County Council Honours Firefighters for Long Service

Antigonish County Council recognized members of the St. Andrews and District Volunteer Fire

Department and the Antigonish County Volunteer Fire Department members for their efforts with long service medals during a meeting on Tuesday night.

Several members of both departments received recognition for 30 plus years of service, with Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron noting the Pomquet Fire and Emergency services and the Tracadie and District Volunteer Fire Department previously recognized long serving members as well.

Receiving medals for 30 years of service with the ACVFD were Allan Kennedy, Willie MacIsaac, Brian MacDonald, and Hugh MacFarlane. Getting the 35 year service medal were Graham Chisholm, John Kennedy, Brendan MacInnis, George Girroir, Roddie MacDonald, Doug MacLean, Glen Tate, and Keith Trenholm. David Sweet received a medal for his 45 years of service with the department.

For the St. Andrews VFD, Henry Overmars received a medal for 30 years of service, Benny Ten Brinke received a medal for 40 years of service, and George Landry received a medal for 45 years of service.