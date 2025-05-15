Antigonish County Council Increases Tourism Budget and Endorses Partnership Agreement with Antigonish Tourism Association

During last night`s regular meeting, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish approved a recommendation for the April 22 committee of the whole meeting to approve an increase to its tourism, budget to $70,000 annually for a period of four years and endorse a partnership agreement with the Antigonish Tourism Association.

Warden Nicholas MacInnis explained council hired a firm to complete a tourism strategy over the last 12 months.

MacInnis said tourism is important for Antigonish, noting there is a lot of offer in the area with restaurants, accommodations, beaches, sports, and other things bringing people to the area. Based on the consultant`s report the county received, noted the warden, the money spent on promoting tourism in Antigonish will come back more than double.