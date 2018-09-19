Antigonish county council is frustrated with the lack of movement regarding a local intersection.

Warden Owen McCarron said the county is waiting to hear back from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure renewal on a traffic study for the Beech Hill and Trunk 4 intersection. McCarron said the intersection continues to be a safety concern.

McCarron said it is frustrating for the public and the municipality as they are fielding calls from residents. The warden said the province has the information but it seems like it is sitting somewhere. He said they are now trying to get in touch with DITR minister Lloyd Hines because they aren’t have any luck in Halifax.

The intersection continues to be a bad spot and the province needs to do something, added the warden.