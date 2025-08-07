Antigonish County Council Looking Into Sewer Treatment Options

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish dealt with a couple of water treatment issues during a meeting on Wednesday.

Council elected to pay $12,000 to CBCL Engineering and Environmental Design Services to conduct a concept level feasibility study for a wastewater treatment facility for the Mount Cameron Area. This came after discussions last month at the council table regarding the water and sewer treatment issues in the area.

Warden Nicholas MacInnis said staff engaged CBCL, who then provided a scope of work document and a price tag for the work, with council deciding to hire CBCL for the concept level feasibility study. Council also voted to ask staff to engage CBCL for a broader study looking at the entire county so they can figure out, based on existing infrastructure, if there is room to grow in terms of water and sewer, and also look at what areas might experience the most growth and how to provide infrastructure for that growth.

MacInnis said he would like to see a quote and scoping document from CBCL on the broader study in September, adding he would also like to see an allowance for discussions between the county and CBCL so the county can provide input and help shape the document form the beginning.