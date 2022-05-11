Antigonish County Council Looks to Soon Adopt Municipal Budget

With lots of activity going on in Antigonish County, Warden Owen McCarron said they are looking to set their budget at the end of May.

McCarron said they are waiting on a few details, noting there are some big ticket items that are

more expensive this time around. For instance, he noted there was a 25 per cent increase to insurance costs, as well as rising fuel prices, and a jump in policing costs.

Last year, council voted to keep the residential tax rate at 88 cents per $100 of assessment and the commercial tax rate at $1.44 per $100 of assessment. It marked the 13th year in a row without an increase to the residential tax rate while the commercial rate dropped by two cents from the previous year.