Antigonish County Council Members to visit Communities this fall to discuss Proposed Boundary Changes

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis expects councillors will visit various county communities in October and November to discuss proposed changes to municipal boundaries.

The last municipal boundary review for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish took place in 2015. Municipalities are required to conduct such boundary reviews every eight years, but it was delayed in Antigonish because of the discussion around consolidation and then again because of the timing surrounding the 2024 municipal elections.

MacInnis said the reviews are important because demographics shift over time, noting they are seeing more residents move from rural areas closer to town. The next stage is public consultation, which MacInnis said will begin in October and take about a month. He said there will be an online awareness campaign on the county’s social media channels and web site, and in-person sessions in each district.