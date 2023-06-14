Antigonish County Council offers Heritage Designation to Two Local Churches

During last night’s regular monthly meeting, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish offered heritage designation to a pair of local churches, Holy Rosary Church in Ballantyne’s Cove and St. Margaret of Scotland Church in Arisaig.

Warden Owen McCarron said the buildings were supposed to have received such a designation back in the early 90s but as owners of the buildings started to apply for heritage grants, no one was able to find the designations.

McCarron explained the county had to restart the process for the designation, which included the public hearing and a vote at last night’s meeting.