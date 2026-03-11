Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Antigonish County Council Provides Grants to Antigonish Affordable Housing Society and Naomi Society Under the Housing Accelerator Fund Program

Mar 11, 2026 | Local News

During Tuesday’s regular meeting, Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish awarded a grant of over $170,375 to the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society as part of the Housing Accelerator Fund non-profit affordable housing program, along with a grant of over $29,624 to the Naomi Society through the same program.

Council also denied a request from the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society to provide an exemption from property taxes.

Riverside Estates, a project of the Antigonish Affordable Housing Society. (Ken Kingston photo)

Warden Nicholas MacInnis explained council’s decision to deny the tax exemption request, noting there are other affordable housing organizations in the county.

 

 

 

 

MacInnis said it feels good to offer the funding to AAHS and Naomi Society, calling them substantial contributions, adding he feels the funds will go a long way to getting the projects off the ground. He said, luckily, they were able to access federal funding.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year