Antigonish County Council approved housing-related grants to two organizations at its regular meeting this week.

The funding falls under the county’s Housing Accelerator Fund Non-Profit Affordable Housing Grant Program. The municipality received $1.9 million from the Federal Housing Accelerator Fund, subject to completing eight initiatives. One included launching a grant program for non-profit housing developments.

The Antigonish Affordable Housing Society will receive just over $35,000 for Phase One of its Sugarloaf Project, where 51 units will be built.

The Naomi Society is getting almost $15,000, also for the Sugarloaf Project in providing 10 supportive and affordable second-stage housing units for women and children fleeing violence.