Antigonish County Council raises Concerns with Province over West River bank erosion

During last night’s regular monthly council meeting, members of Antigonish County Council approved a recommendation to send a letter to the province of Nova Scotia expressing concern about the ongoing erosion on the bank of the West River on the Sunrise Trail in Greenwold.

The letter will be sent to the Minister of Municipal Affairs, Department of Transportation, as well as to Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey.

Councillor Bill MacFarlane said there’s a couple of houses along the river that are losing more and more of their property every year due to erosion.

He added that area is a major thoroughfare into the Town of Antigonish.

MacFarlane added this is an ongoing issue dating back to a significant rain event 20 years ago.