Antigonish County Council Reaches out to Province over Surface Water Runoff on Appleseed Drive

Council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish is sending a letter to Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson and the Department of Public works to discuss a situation involving surface water runoff on Appleseed Drive.

Following last night’s regular meeting, Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis explained there is water running off the parking lot of the Public Works building onto Appleseed Drive. He said the water is flowing through a ditch going through municipal property and the water is going onto a land owners property and causing erosion.

MacInnis said the land owner presented a survey document on a way to remedy the problem, and council wants to discuss the matter with Thompson and the related provincial departments.