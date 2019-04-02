Antigonish County Council Receives Answer Back from Province on a Speed Review and Pedestrian Count on Highway 337 at Mount Cameron

Antigonish County Council is looking for an update on a speed study and pedestrian counts on Highway 337 at Mount Cameron.

Back in February, the county sent a letter to the Department of Public Works requesting a crosswalk on Highway 337 near the Mount Cameron Estates. Their request was denied but the province stated they would look at a speed review and pedestrian count in the area when the weather warmed up.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron says council heard back from Minister Kim Masland after requesting an update on the review.

McCarron said council is hoping to get the information in the report so they can share it with residents and figure out the best path forward.