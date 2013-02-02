Antigonish County Council receives update from Province on a Proposed Roundabout in Monastery

Antigonish County Council heard back from the province about a proposed roundabout at Trunk 4 and Trunk 16 in Monastery.

Council previously sent a letter to the Nova Scotia Department of Public Works looking for an update on the roundabout, and the province said the work on the project will go to tender in 2025, noting the proposed construction is still in the planning phase.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said there are still some details to be worked out for the intersection, including overhead electrical lines and the rail line.

McCarron said the community identified the intersection as a bit of a challenge, noting they are also being patient. The warden called it a bit of an awkward intersection, noting the roundabout will likely end up near the turnoff to route 316, near where the former Tracadie Fire Hall was.