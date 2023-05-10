Antigonish County Council Reviews Several Facilities to Serve as Dedicated Community Shelters

Antigonish County Council is looking at a couple of facilities to serve as dedicated emergency shelters

Warden Owen McCarron said following post tropical storm Fiona, some of the things that were identified as needs in the community included having dedicated emergency shelters.

McCarron said during Fiona, EMO quickly learned how the extended loss of power affected residents and business across the region. He noted only a few places in the county were able to provide fuel with the loss of power. McCarron said they are reaching out to the province to see if something can be done to make sure fueling stations have back up power in these sorts of situations.