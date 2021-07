Council is behind a new bus shelter going up in the county.

During an Antigonish County Council meeting last night, Warden Owen McCarron said the shelter went up to accommodate students travelling via buses. In the past, said McCarron, the county has helped out where there is a cluster of children waiting to catch a ride to school.

The shelter is going up at the corner of Heatherton Village Road and the MacLellan Farm Road in Heatherton.