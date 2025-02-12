Listen Live

Antigonish County Council Supports St. FX University bid to host the 2030 Special Olympics National Summer Games

Feb 12, 2025 | Local News

Antigonish County Council voted to support a local bid from STFX University to host the 2030 Special Olympics National Summer Games  with a financial contribution contingent on the bid being accepted.

Three local athletes that competed in the 2018 Special Olympics Canada National Summer Games in Antigonish; Kristina Richard (left), Ryan Kearney (center), and Hannah Deon (right).

Antigonish County Council voted to support the bid with $100,000. County Warden Nicholas MacInnis said the money will come out of the budget this year, and will be set aside. If STFX wins the bid to host, they can cash the cheque, but if not, the county will keep the money.

 

When STFX hosted the 2018 Special Olympics National Summer Games, it was estimated over 3,000 spectators were on hand to watch, along with over 900 athletes, 290 coaches, officials and mission staff, and over 600 volunteers.


