Antigonish County Council to Contact Provincial Justice Minister and Local MLA’s following a Rash of Crime in the Municipality

Oct 9, 2024 | Local News

Following a rash of crime in the area, Antigonish County Council voted to send a letter to provincial Justice Minister Barbara Adams, as well as local MLAs Michelle Thompson and Greg Morrow, to discuss the situation.  

Following Tuesday’s regular meeting of council, Warden Owen McCarron said there has been a lot of concern in the county about local thefts. McCarron said council is also asking RCMP to come in to talk to council to discuss the challenges police are facing.  

Back in September, Antigonish RCMP Staff Sgt. Kim Hillier and RCMP representatives met with over 275 Heatherton and Frankville residents to discuss the uptick in local crime. Police held a similar meeting in James River recently.


