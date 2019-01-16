Antigonish County Council to Discuss ESREN Next Week

Antigonish County Council plans to look at its partnership with the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network next week.

Antigonish County Warden Owen McCarron said a county council meeting next week will give council an opportunity to review information regarding ESREN. He said a few councillors weren’t able to attend the regular meeting on Tuesday night so the discussion was pushed to next Tuesday.

He said council will be in a position to give its decision on ESREN after the meeting, at least part of which will be in-camera.