Antigonish County Council to Hold Emergency Meeting on Safety issues with Beech Hill Road/Highway 4 Intersection

Antigonish County Council has called an emergency meeting tonight to discuss ongoing safety concerns at the Beech Hill Road/Trunk 4 Intersection.

There have been two collisions at that intersection in the past week. One man died in a crash last Monday, three others were injured in another collision this past weekend.

The municipality has been talking to the provincial Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Department since 2017 about what could be done to curb the number of collisions and near collisions at the intersection. The provincial department completed a traffic study this past summer, details of the document have not been released.

Tonight’s meeting starts at 5:30.