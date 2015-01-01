Antigonish County Council To Initiative the Next Phase of Boundary Review in early 2024

Antigonish County Council will move forward with the next phase of its boundary review in the new year.

During last night’s regular monthly meeting of Antigonish County Council, Warden Owen McCarron says members voted to select two potential options for boundary changes presented by their consultant, Stantec.

McCarron said they would like to have a final piece done by the end of January.

The Municipal Government Act requires every municipal council to conduct a study and apply to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to confirm or alter the number of councillors and the boundaries of the polling districts every eight years.