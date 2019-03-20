Antigonish County Council to Leave ESREN

The county is out too.

Antigonish County Council became the latest municipal body to offer it’s notice to withdraw from the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network effective March 31. They join the towns of Port Hawkesbury, Antigonish, and Mulgrave and the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, who previously filed notices of withdrawl.

Deputy Warden Hughie Stewart said council previously decided it would work with other municipal partners in the REN to address the challenges they faced. He said they changed course based on the recent changes in membership.

Stewart said they are not happy with what happened to ESREN but council didn’t have a choice in withdrawing. The Deputy warden said the council remains committed to supporting the development of the community, adding they are looking at possible options for the future.