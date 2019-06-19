Antigonish County Council to make Decision Soon on Courthouse

During a regular monthly meeting of Council Tuesday night, members heard a presentation from the Antigonish Barristers Association regarding the court house. During the presentation, it was noted the court house is the only place in Antigonish capable of holding a jury trial. Were it to cease operating as a court house, people would have to travel to Port Hawkesbury or Pictou for such a trial. It was also designated a national historic site of Canada in 1981.

Back in April, council voted to issue a request for proposals for the sale of the courthouse. The county sold the former Antigonish Correctional Facility, which is attached to the courthouse, some time ago.

County warden Owen McCarron said they will take the presentation into consideration before making a final decision, which he said is coming within a week.

McCarron said the municipality has to look at what’s best for the community in the long term.