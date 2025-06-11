Antigonish County Council to Meet with Justice Official on Friday to discuss an Increase in Local Crime

On Friday, an executive director with the Nova Scotia Department of Justice is set to meet with members of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish following a request made earlier this year.

Municipality of the County of Antigonish Warden Nicholas MacInnis said back in January council recommended to staff to reach out to the Department of Justice to arrange a meeting with the minister, after councillors and staff expressed concerns about an increase in local crime.

MacInnis said it’s been a gradual increase, noting there was a wave of break and enters in parts of the county last summer and fall. The meeting is set to take place Friday at the municipal office.