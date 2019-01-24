Antigonish County Council to Remain with the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network

Antigonish County Council has agreed to continue its partnership with the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network.

Warden Owen McCarron says council has removed its Notice of Withdrawal from ESREN. McCarron says council has decided to continue with the REN for another year.

McCarron says council made the decision after meeting with ESREN CEO John Beaton on January 8th.

The REN was created by the towns of Antigonish, Port Hawkesbury and Mulgrave and the Municipalities of Antigonish, Guysborough and St. Mary’s as well as the province.