Antigonish County Council voted to send a letter to Nova Scotia Economic Development Minister Susan Corkum-Greek regarding cellular connectivity in the area.

Antigonish Warden Owen McCarron said cell coverage is one of the county’s strategic priorities and they feel there are still a lot of gaps in the area. He said they are hoping to get the province to help, noting there are plenty of other areas experiencing the same problem.

Council voted unanimously to send the letter.