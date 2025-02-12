Antigonish County Council to take Food Security and Housing Needs to Stragetic Planning Meetings

Following presentations on food security and local housing needs, Antigonish County Council decided to bring both issues up during their upcoming strategic planning meetings.

During Tuesday’s regular monthly meeting, Antigonish County Council heard presentations from the Rural Communities Foundation on its Dave Gunning Zero Hunger campaign, as well as from A Roof Over Your Head, a local organization dealing with homelessness and people living precariously in Antigonish and Guysborough County.

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis said the county is heading into its strategic planning meetings February 24 and February 25, noting issues including housing and food security will be on the agenda.

MacInnis explained a facilitator will come in and work with all of council, and held identify the main priorities of council.