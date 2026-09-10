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Antigonish County Council votes Against a Motion Requesting a Letter of Support for a Guaranteed Livable Basic Income

Sep 10, 2026 | Local News

During a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday night, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish voted against a motion requesting a letter of support for a guaranteed livable basic income.  

Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis (Muncipality of the County of Antigonish photo)

 
In April, council heard a presentation from the Antigonish Coalition to End Poverty, who asked council to pass a resolution requesting a letter from the warden to the prime minister, other ministers, and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston calling on the government of Canada to implement a guaranteed livable basic income.  
 
County warden Nicholas McInnis noted council voted 7-2 against the motion.  
Antigonish Town Council voted in favour of a similar motion last month.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.