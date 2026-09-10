Antigonish County Council votes Against a Motion Requesting a Letter of Support for a Guaranteed Livable Basic Income

During a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday night, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish voted against a motion requesting a letter of support for a guaranteed livable basic income.

In April, council heard a presentation from the Antigonish Coalition to End Poverty, who asked council to pass a resolution requesting a letter from the warden to the prime minister, other ministers, and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston calling on the government of Canada to implement a guaranteed livable basic income.

County warden Nicholas McInnis noted council voted 7-2 against the motion.