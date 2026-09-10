Antigonish County Council votes Against a Motion Requesting a Letter of Support for a Guaranteed Livable Basic Income
Sep 10, 2026 | Local News
During a committee of the whole meeting on Tuesday night, council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish voted against a motion requesting a letter of support for a guaranteed livable basic income.
Antigonish County Warden Nicholas MacInnis (Muncipality of the County of Antigonish photo)
In April, council heard a presentation from the Antigonish Coalition to End Poverty, who asked council to pass a resolution requesting a letter from the warden to the prime minister, other ministers, and Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston calling on the government of Canada to implement a guaranteed livable basic income.
County warden Nicholas McInnis noted council voted 7-2 against the motion.
Antigonish Town Council voted in favour of a similar motion last month.