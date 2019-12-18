Antigonish County Council wants to Meet with Local MLA’s about Beech Hill Intersection

Following yet another collision at the Beech Hill Trunk 4 Intersection on Monday, county council is calling for a meeting with the municipality’s MLAs.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting of council for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, members discussed the intersection and the response they received from the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal regarding potential solutions. In an emergency meeting held last week, the county passed a motion to suggest a number of temporary fixes for the intersection, including adding temporary lights, rumble strips, and decreasing the speed limit.

Warden Owen McCarron said the department responded by saying they are working with internal staff to reduce the speed limit and install rumble strips but didn’t offer a time line. The warden said the speed reduction should have happened already, adding rumble strips can be added quickly. McCarron said DTIR is also looking to add signage at the Beech Hill stop signs reading “through traffic does not stop”, which McCarron and a number of councillors said will add to the confusion at the intersection.

Council now wants to meet with Guysborough Eastern Shore Tracadie MLA and Transportation minister Lloyd Hines and Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey to discuss the situation. McCarron said there is a role for the ministers to step up and help make the intersection safe.

McCarron noted Antigonish RCMP posted an officer at the intersection on Sunday who dispensed 8 tickets for rolling through the stop sign. He also noted council spoke with DTIR representatives on Monday morning, hours before another collision.