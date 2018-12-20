Antigonish County Council Will Discuss Future with ESREN in January

Antigonish County Council will look at its association with the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network next month.

Last month, Antigonish Town Council members voted to show their support for the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network and asked other municipal partners to investigate their own relationship with the REN.

Following Wednesday’s regular monthly meeting, County Warden Owen McCarron are still dealing with the matter. McCarron said council requested more information from the province regarding ESREN, adding the province offered a reply.

McCarron said ESREN has been involved in a number of projects over the last few years, noting council will look into how those projects impact the county and county businesses.

While the potential exists for other municipal bodies to leave the REN, which would impact other partners, McCarron said the county will make its decision based on the needs of the county.