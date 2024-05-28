Listen Live

Antigonish County Councillor Gary Mattie recognized for his service

May 28, 2024 | Local News

Antigonish Municipal councillor Gary Mattie received the Andre McConnell Award which recognizes an individual who has gone above and beyond their duties as a provincial, municipal, or federal public servant.

Gary Mattie (Municipality of Antigonish County photo)

A post on the Municipality of the County of Antigonish Facebook page states Mattie demonstrates a commitment to person centered service – always putting the needs and concerns of persons with disabilities first; and a true dedication to supporting persons with disabilities to fully participate in their communities.

 


