Antigonish County Councillors concerned about a proposed Bill before the Legislature that Proposes that Municipalities are Responsible for Moving or Rebuilding Infrastructure that May Need to be moved for Provincial Projects

Antigonish County Council is sending letters to local MLAs regarding the provincially proposed Bill 24.

County Warden Nicholas MacInnis stated Bill 24 is proposing that municipalities are responsible for the removal or rebuilding of infrastructure that may need to be moved for provincial projects.

MacInnis said letters are going out to Guysborough-Tracadie MLA Greg Morrow and Antigonish MLA Michelle Thompson indicating council’s concerns with the wording of the bill, noting the Nova Scotia Federation of Municipalities is writing letters on behalf of 49 municipalities echoing similar sentiments. MacInnis said they want a clearer direction from the province about what the bill will mean and what types of activities might trigger it.