Antigonish County Councillors Hear Concerns from Constituents on ST. FX University’s Plans for Fall Semester

The Warden for the county of Antigonish says he and other council members heard from a

number of residents about concerns regarding the reopening of StFX in the fall.

Own McCarron said the municipality was not consulted during the organization of the reopening plan and have no jurisdiction over the reopening plan, noting the decision was made between the university and the department of health.

Speaking about the concerns of citizens, McCarron said some feel the university should have delayed the in-person reopening for at least the first semester, noting every county councillor heard from concerned residents. He said the community pretty much doubles in size with students returning. Being a small area with a small regional hospital, if an outbreak were to occur, he said it could be detrimental to the community.

The warden said council needs to work closely with the community and health care providers to ensure everyone remains safe as we move towards a possible second wave of COVID-19.

McCarron said council is hopeful incoming students will take the health regulations and guidelines seriously, noting it is a serious matter.