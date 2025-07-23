Antigonish County Councillors Receiving Concerns from Residents of Declining Local Cell Coverage

Antigonish County Council is looking for answers when it comes to a decrease in local cell coverage.

During a special Committee of the Whole meeting, a number of councillors shared the concerns of residents about cell coverage in the area getting worse. Warden Nicholas MacInnis said the county is looking to have a meeting with Cape Breton-Canso-Antigonish MP Jaime Battiste to discuss the issue.

MacInnis said he isn`t sure what the problem is with cell coverage getting worse, noting residents in every district have mentioned areas that used to have five bars of cell reception are now getting two, and calls are dropping in areas where that didn`t happen before. He also noted for areas where they have lobbied for increased or any cell coverage at all, there hasn`t been any real movement in four to five years.