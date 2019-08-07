Antigonish County Council’s Decision to Retain Courthouse Applauded

Antigonish county council’s decision to keep the Antigonish Court House was well received,

stated the warden.

Last month, during a special meeting, Antigonish County Council voted to accept amendments to the lease between the province and the county regarding the Antigonish Court House. At the time, County Warden Owen McCarron said the province stepped up with an increase in rent and an allotment of money earmarked for necessary capital improvements for the court house.

Since the meeting, McCarron said the feedback’s been positive.

The county received one bid for the courthouse during the request for proposals period. The cost to operate the courthouse in a bare-bones fashion was around $28,000 per year.