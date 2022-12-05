Antigonish County Council’s Motion to Move Ahead with Consolidation to be Challenged in Court

A citizens group has announced plans to legally challenge a motion by Antigonish County

Council to move ahead with consolidation of the town and county of Antigonish. The group, called Let Antigonish Decide served notice to the Municipality of the County of Antigonish last Monday it intends to file an application with the Nova Scotia Supreme Court to quash the October 20th motion.

Spokesperson Anne-Marie Long says Let Antigonish Decide is asking the court to nullify the motion because it believes the municipality has gone well beyond powers granted to them under the Municipal Government Act.

Long says a formal application with the Supreme Court will be filed later this month.

The group is also planning a series of public meetings billed as community updates in Heatherton on December 12th, Lakevale on December 14th and Antigonish on December 16th. Times and locations for the meetings will be posted on their Facebook page and web site.